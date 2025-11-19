Priyadarshi is one of versatile actors – Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and director Sekhar Kammula have attended the pre-release event of highly awaited rom-com Premante. Priyadarshi and Anandi have played leading roles in the film, directed by Navneeth Sriram and produced by Jhanvi Narang and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao.

At the event, Suma Kanakala, who is playing a prominent role in the film thanked people who spread positivity and stated that negativity is the biggest enemy of people. Priyadarshi stated that he is lucky to be part of such a big production house’s film and he will cherish it for life.

Sekhar Kammula wished entire team all the success while pointing to Navneeth Sriram and stating that he could be nervous and at the same time happy after watching the movie, multiple times.

Naga Chaitanya called Priyadarshi as one of the most versatile actors and stated that he is happy for him to see such wide range of films. He further stated that love stories are timeless and wished for Premante to be huge success. The movie is releasing on 21st November.