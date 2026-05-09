Priyadarshi’s ‘Court’ Movie-Like Twist in Real Life? Honeytrap, Extortion and POCSO Claims Rock Karimnagar MP son

A sensational case involving the son of Karimnagar MP and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has triggered massive political and public debate in Telangana, with many comparing the developments to actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda’s recent film Court.

The controversy began after Bandi Sai Bageerath approached Karimnagar II Town Police alleging that a Hyderabad-based family trapped him through friendship and later attempted to extort huge sums of money.

According to the FIR, Bageerath stated that he came in contact with Chatla Anvi through common friends. Over time, he attended family gatherings, parties, and temple visits along with her family and friend circle, believing them to be trustworthy.

However, the complaint alleges that the situation later changed dramatically. Bageerath claimed that the girl and her parents began pressuring him to marry her. When he refused, they allegedly threatened to file false criminal complaints against him, including allegations related to harassment and physical relationship.

The FIR further states that due to fear and pressure, Bageerath paid ₹50,000 to the girl’s father. Despite this, the family allegedly demanded ₹5 crore and continued threatening him. The complaint also mentions alleged threats that the girl’s mother would commit suicide if the money was not paid.

Based on the complaint, Karimnagar II Town Police registered FIR No. 253/2026 under sections related to extortion, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and harassment under BNS provisions.

The case took another dramatic turn after reports emerged that the girl’s family approached police in Hyderabad with counter allegations. Sources claim the girl is a minor, raising the possibility of a POCSO case. However, an FIR from the Hyderabad side is yet to be officially confirmed.

The parallel between this real-life controversy and the storyline of Court has now become a major talking point online, especially with allegations involving friendship, coercion, counter-cases, and the possible use of POCSO provisions.

Interestingly, the controversy has surfaced at a politically sensitive time, shortly after tensions in Karimnagar and ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Telangana, adding further political speculation around the episode.

Police investigation is currently underway from multiple angles.