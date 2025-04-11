x
Home > Movie News

Priyanka Chopra getting back to Bollywood

Published on April 11, 2025 by swathy

Priyanka Chopra getting back to Bollywood

Bollywood girl Priyanka Chopra has shifted her base to Hollywood and she got married to pop singer Nick Jonas. She hasn’t signed any Bollywood film in the recent years. The actress is committed to SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action adventure that features Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The latest update says that Priyanka Chopra has given her nod for her next Hindi film Krrish 4. The actress will reprise her role from the previous installment in the film. She will reprise the role of Priya in Krrish 4.

The pre-production work of Krrish 4 is happening currently and the shoot commences later this year. Hrithik Roshan himself will direct the film which is planned on a record budget. Aditya Chopra’s Yashraj Films joined Hrithik Roshan to co-produce the superhero film. Hrithik Roshan is returning to Krrish franchise after 14 years.

