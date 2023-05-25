Priyanka Chopra makes some Sensational Comments

It is always a tough call for actresses to settle down in the industry and one of the top actresses revealed her incident at the early stages of her career. Global Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalled a shocking situation of her in the early stages of her career. She walked out of a Hindi film because a Bollywood director wanted to see her underwear while shooting for a scene for a film.

Priyanka Chopra did not revealed the name of the film. But she said that the director said to the stylist, why would anybody come to watch a movie, I need to see her underwear. She called it a dehumanizing moment. Priyanka by her father’s advice walked out of the movie in two days and paid back the amount that the production has spent on her