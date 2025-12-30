x
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Engaged

Published on December 30, 2025 by sankar

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan Vadra has been engaged to his girlfriend Aviva Baig. The duo has been in a relationship for seven years. Raihan Vadra is 25 years old and the duo got engaged in the presence of their family members. The duo got the approval from their families sometime ago after which an engagement took place in the presence of close family members.

A more elaborate engagement ceremony will take place tomorrow in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore. The wedding date of Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig is yet to be locked. Aviva Baig comes from a business family based in Delhi. Her father Imran Baig is a businessman and her mother Nandita Baig, is an interior designer. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Nandita Baig are old friends. Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig went to the same school. Raihan later studied in the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London for higher education in politics. Aviva completed her early education at the prestigious Modern School in Delhi and later earned a degree in Media Communication and Journalism from OP Jindal Global University.

