Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Engaged

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan Vadra has been engaged to his girlfriend Aviva Baig. The duo has been in a relationship for seven years. Raihan Vadra is 25 years old and the duo got engaged in the presence of their family members. The duo got the approval from their families sometime ago after which an engagement took place in the presence of close family members.

A more elaborate engagement ceremony will take place tomorrow in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore. The wedding date of Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig is yet to be locked. Aviva Baig comes from a business family based in Delhi. Her father Imran Baig is a businessman and her mother Nandita Baig, is an interior designer. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Nandita Baig are old friends. Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig went to the same school. Raihan later studied in the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London for higher education in politics. Aviva completed her early education at the prestigious Modern School in Delhi and later earned a degree in Media Communication and Journalism from OP Jindal Global University.