Pro-BRS officials in HYDRAA: Is it not failure of Congress Sarkar?

Is Revanth Reddy’s favorite brainchild HYDRAA misled by KTR’s men. Going by the words of Congress firebrand Jagga Reddy, it seems so.

Even before Revanth Reddy Sarkar could recoup from Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation (HILT) policy controversy, Jagga Reddy has made another shocking statement suspecting that HYDRAA is home to employees sympathetic towards BRS. Jagga Reddy expressed his doubts on HYDRA staff, after addressing a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is tasked with the important task of acting on land grabbers and protecting Government lands from encroachments. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has chosen IPS officer Ranganath as HYDRA’As boss.

From the very first day HYDRA has taken an aggressive path, winning both bouquets and brickbats from the public. But the fresh allegation from senior leader like Jagga Reddy, who has good command on real estate sector and lands, raises many questions over the hold of Revanth Sarkar on the official machinery.

The leak of HILT policy proposals to Opposition leaders, even before announcement, raised questions over the insiders in bureaucracy who are hurting CM Revanth Reddy’s efforts and helping BRS. Now, Jagga Reddy himself expressing suspicions over HYDRAA staff, raises big question, ‘Is Congress Government failing to control employees and win their trust, even two years after assuming power?’