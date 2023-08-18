In a recent tweet, Anil Sunkara, the producer of the movie “Bhola Shankar,” starring Chiranjeevi, addressed the swirling rumors that have been circulating regarding a supposed dispute between them. Sunkara vehemently expressed that such rumors not only bring unwarranted negativity but also harm the hard-earned reputation that has been built over time.

Sunkara emphasized that tarnishing one’s image, which has been meticulously cultivated through years of dedication, is an intolerable offense. He highlighted the adverse impact such baseless speculations can have, leading to pressure and anxiety among all those associated with the film. Setting the record straight, Sunkara clarified that the news of a disagreement between him and Chiranjeevi is entirely unfounded. He asserted that Chiranjeevi has remained a steadfast pillar of support throughout the journey of “Bhola Shankar.” The two share a strong and cordial relationship, unaffected by any alleged discord. Sunkara pleaded that the truth should not be overshadowed by animosity and unfounded claims. He acknowledged that while creating fake news might seem like casual amusement to some, its repercussions are far-reaching and impact everyone involved.

He expressed gratitude towards the industry’s well-wishers who have expressed concern over the situation. Sunkara conveyed his intentions to emerge from this episode even stronger, fueled by the blessings and support of those who believe in him. As the industry stands united against misinformation and fabricated stories, Sunkara’s tweet serves as a reminder that facts should prevail over hatred. Incidentally, this is the first tweet from his Twitter handle after the release of the Bhola Shankar movie.

Rumors may satisfy the cruel fun of some people, but tarnishing the image built on hardwork for ages is an unacceptable crime. It also gives immense pressure and anxiety to all the families involved. The news spread about the dispute between me and chiranjeevi garu is pure trash.… — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) August 17, 2023