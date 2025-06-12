Producer confirms Trivikram’s next films

Of late, Trivikram Srinivas has been making headlines in the media quite often because a lot of speculations have been surrounding his future projects. Even though there has been no official announcement about his immediate next film so far, industry is buzzing with wild rumours every day. Reports are rife that Trivikram is planning films with Venkatesh, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and NTR in the coming days.

Now, Tollywood ace producer Naga Vamshi, who is a close aide of Trivikram Srinivas has put an end to all ongoing discussions about the director’s commitments through his social media account. He announced that Trivikram has locked only two projects with Venkatesh and NTR and also clarified that any other news is just a mere speculation.

Over the years, Trivikram Srinivas has associated only with Haarika and Hassine Creations banner for his films. He will once again reunite with the same production house for his upcoming projects. He was supposed to work with Allu Arjun for a massive mythological spectacle. Unfortunately, due to some creative differences and Allu Arjun’s priorities, NTR has been roped in for the much anticipated film.

So, Trivikram will next work with Victory Venkatesh and then move on his ambitious project with NTR.