Producer Ram Talluri gets a key post in Janasena

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan maintains great affinity with some of his friends in Telugu film industry. This is because these people not only involve in his films but also lend great support to his political activities as well. Notable Tollywood personalities like director Trivikram Srinivas, Art director Anand Sai and producer Ram Talluri are among those who maintain strong bond with Pawan Kalyan and help him with regard to his activities in movies and politics

Now, Pawan Kalyan has handed over a bigger responsibility to his close friend Ram Talluri in his Janasena party. As per an official announcement made on the eve of Dussehra, Pawan Kalyan announced Ram Talluri as the General Secretary of Janasena. He will look into the organisational structure and development of Janasena party in this post. Ram has been associated with Janasena from 2014 and closely working with Pawan Kalyan in shaping up the party at the ground level.

Ram Talluri has been looking after the party affairs in Telangana from the past few years. Impressed with his hard work and loyalty, Pawan Kalyan finally assigned a significant role in the party. Ram is an entrepreneur and own various businesses. He is also a well producer having produced films like Bengal Tiger, Nela Ticket, Disco Raja, Matka and Mechanic Rocky. He debuted as producer in 2016 with Chuttalabbayi. He owns SRT Entertainments Banner.

Ram Talluri also runs several charitable activities and Pawan Kalyan was reportedly impressed with his humanitarian deeds and welcomed him into the party long back. Since then, Ram has been supporting Pawan Kalyan by coordinating the social media wing of Janasena. He was supposed to do a film with Pawan Kalyan. But, the plan didn’t work out.