Producer Venkat Boyanapalli heartfelt wishes to Nani

Natural Star Nani has earned a great name for his friendly and respectful nature. While he has earned the image of being a versatile actor, more than that, he proved to be a man with character of gold. On his birthday, producer Venkat Boyanapally of Niharika Entertainment, specially wished him with a touching note.

It is hard to find such bonds in this world of glamour and glitz. The producer made Shyam Singha Roy with Nani and his letter reflected on the kind of bond they have developed over years as friends. He called him a person who always remains humble and grounded being himself.

He further stated that beyond professional commitments their friendship is special and his silent support, mutual shared moments are dear to him. He stated that the mutual trust they have developed remains precious to him. Well, his gesture showcases the kind of person Nani is and how he built his relationships in Industry. Making his birthday even special, important update about Nani’s next with director Sujeeth will be out today.