Producers vs. Workers: Tollywood Strike Enters Second Week

The dispute between Tollywood’s daily wage workers and unions has entered its second week with no signs of ending. Talks between the Film Chamber and the Film Federation of Workers have failed, leading to a major protest in Krishnanagar. Members from 24 craft departments, from lights to lenses, sets to stunts, are taking to the streets in a united display of anger.

The Film Federation of Workers, often called the backbone of Telugu cinema’s behind-the-scenes talent, is a powerful coalition of trade unions representing makeup artists, sound engineers, fighters, editors, set designers, and countless other technical and creative experts. Their mission has always been to safeguard worker rights, secure fair pay, and ensure humane working conditions in an industry built on long hours and relentless creativity.

The main issue is a new wage plan suggested by producers that would pay workers a percentage of project costs. The Federation says this plan would reduce their income and make their jobs less secure. Federation leaders accuse producers, including TG Vishwa Prasad, of using divide-and-rule tactics to weaken union strength.

The Producers’ Position

Producers say they are willing to offer a reasonable wage hike for workers earning below ₹1,500 per day, but argue that many unions already draw more than ₹3,500 per day. Increasing these high rates by as much as 30%, they say, is not viable in the current climate. They point to falling theatre revenues, shrinking OTT and satellite markets, and warn that steep wage hikes could push filmmaking in Telangana into a financial crunch.

They also caution that other language films may stop shooting in Telangana if production costs rise further. Producers note that Telugu film workers already earn more than their counterparts in the Malayalam and Tamil industries, making the current demands difficult to justify economically.

On the Streets

Protesters at Krishnanagar pushed back against claims they lacked skill, stressing they were not seeking a share of box office profits, only respect and fair wages. They questioned why asking for a wage increase should lead to legal action against them, calling it a demoralizing message to those who keep the industry running.

An Industry at a Standstill

With cameras stalled and sets silent, the strike is costing Tollywood both time and money. All eyes are now on TG Vishwa Prasad and the producers’ guild to see whether they can bridge the gap, or whether this confrontation will escalate into a full-scale industry crisis.