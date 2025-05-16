x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Production house locked for Megastar and Bobby’s film

Published on May 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
The New Date arrives for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
23 Movie Review
image
Production house locked for Megastar and Bobby’s film
image
Tollywood Top Stars missing in 2025
image
Big Confusion over Vishwambara Release Date

Production house locked for Megastar and Bobby’s film

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon kick-start the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film and the entertainer releases during Sankranthi 2026. After this, Chiranjeevi is committed to Bobby and the duo earlier delivered a massive hit like Waltair Veerayya. Surprisingly, the project is locked but most of the top production houses turned down the film because of the huge budget involved. Bobby also delivered hits but most of his films went over the planned budget.

Mythri Movie Makers, Shine Screens and Vriddhi Cinemas were approached and they rejected the project. KVN Productions which has been producing some of the most awaited films like Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Yash’s Toxic has come on board to produce the film. KVN Productions is owned by top construction firm Prestige Group. They have paid advances for several top Tollywood actors and directors. KVN Productions will make an official announcement very soon this year.

Next 23 Movie Review Previous Tollywood Top Stars missing in 2025
else

TRENDING

image
The New Date arrives for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Production house locked for Megastar and Bobby’s film
image
Tollywood Top Stars missing in 2025

Latest

image
The New Date arrives for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
23 Movie Review
image
Production house locked for Megastar and Bobby’s film
image
Tollywood Top Stars missing in 2025
image
Big Confusion over Vishwambara Release Date

Most Read

image
SIT Grills, Sajjala Chills: Silence is the YSRCP Strategy
image
Former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Faces Multiple Legal Hurdles
image
COVID-19 Makes a Comeback in Asian Cities

Related Articles

Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025