Production house locked for Megastar and Bobby’s film

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon kick-start the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s film and the entertainer releases during Sankranthi 2026. After this, Chiranjeevi is committed to Bobby and the duo earlier delivered a massive hit like Waltair Veerayya. Surprisingly, the project is locked but most of the top production houses turned down the film because of the huge budget involved. Bobby also delivered hits but most of his films went over the planned budget.

Mythri Movie Makers, Shine Screens and Vriddhi Cinemas were approached and they rejected the project. KVN Productions which has been producing some of the most awaited films like Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Yash’s Toxic has come on board to produce the film. KVN Productions is owned by top construction firm Prestige Group. They have paid advances for several top Tollywood actors and directors. KVN Productions will make an official announcement very soon this year.