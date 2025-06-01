Prof Kodandaram raises voice – after a long time

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder and MLC Prof Kodandaram raised his voice against Operation Kagar. Speaking at a round table conference organized by Peace Dialogue Committee at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad on Sunday, Prof Kodandaram alleged that security forces are killing innocent people in the name of Maoists.

Prof Kodandaram, who has earned popularity as a activist professor, always stays at the forefront in raising public issues. He was vocal during KCR’s regime and fought against BRS Govt’s excesses and failures.

But after Congress came into power, Prof Kodandaram has mostly become silent. Barring some occasions, he has been maintaining an extremely low profile.

Prof Kodandaram’s silence has also been attracting criticism from BRS workers. Opposition BRS leaders have been making comments that, Prof Kodandaram became silent after he got MLC post in CM Revanth Reddy’s Sarkar. While that’s an uncharitable comment against a sincere professor who is known for his values, there is also truth in it. Due to various reasons, Professor Kodandaram has not been as active in Congress Government’s rule as he was during BRS rule.

However, Prof Kodandaram made news again on Sunday, by participating in the round table conference organized by Peace Dialogue Committee, which consists of Maoists sympathizers. Saying that violence is not the solution, Prof Kodandaram urged Modi Sarkar to initiate talks with Maoists.