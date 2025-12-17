x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Proud Moment: Rajamouli promoting James Cameron’s Film

Published on December 17, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Shambhala generates Terrific Buzz
image
Proud Moment: Rajamouli promoting James Cameron’s Film
image
Vrusshabha in Telugu on Dec 25th: GFD brings this spectacle
image
Video: Actor Sivaji Exclusive Interview
image
Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit new Poster: Massy and Stylish

Proud Moment: Rajamouli promoting James Cameron’s Film

James Cameron is one of the finest filmmakers of the world and his upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash is releasing on December 19th across the globe. The film will also have a grand Indian release in all the regional languages along with Hindi. James Cameron is a fan of Telugu director SS Rajamouli. A short video of a funny interaction between James Cameron and Rajamouli has been shot and it is released as a promotional video today.

James Cameron appreciated and lauded Rajamouli throughout the video. He said that he is eager to land on the sets of Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi. He also said that he would pick up a camera and work for the second unit on the sets of Varanasi. Rajamouli promised James Cameron that he would invite him to the sets of Varanasi soon. The crossover video had a great interaction between the best directors. Rajamouli also revealed that half of the shoot of Varanasi is completed and the entire filming would be completed in the next 7-8 months.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to release in a record number of screens in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages on December 19th in 3D and 2D.

Next Shambhala generates Terrific Buzz Previous Vrusshabha in Telugu on Dec 25th: GFD brings this spectacle
else

TRENDING

image
Shambhala generates Terrific Buzz
image
Proud Moment: Rajamouli promoting James Cameron’s Film
image
Vrusshabha in Telugu on Dec 25th: GFD brings this spectacle

Latest

image
Shambhala generates Terrific Buzz
image
Proud Moment: Rajamouli promoting James Cameron’s Film
image
Vrusshabha in Telugu on Dec 25th: GFD brings this spectacle
image
Video: Actor Sivaji Exclusive Interview
image
Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit new Poster: Massy and Stylish

Most Read

image
Luxury Hospitality Giants Pitch Plans to Transform Rushikonda Buildings into Global Tourism Landmark
image
Editorial Review: Pawan Kalyan’s 2025 as Deputy Chief Minister: A Year in Motion
image
IPL 2026 Mini Auction: Big Surprises, Late Twists and a Record Deal in Abu Dhabi

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics