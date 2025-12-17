Proud Moment: Rajamouli promoting James Cameron’s Film

James Cameron is one of the finest filmmakers of the world and his upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash is releasing on December 19th across the globe. The film will also have a grand Indian release in all the regional languages along with Hindi. James Cameron is a fan of Telugu director SS Rajamouli. A short video of a funny interaction between James Cameron and Rajamouli has been shot and it is released as a promotional video today.

James Cameron appreciated and lauded Rajamouli throughout the video. He said that he is eager to land on the sets of Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi. He also said that he would pick up a camera and work for the second unit on the sets of Varanasi. Rajamouli promised James Cameron that he would invite him to the sets of Varanasi soon. The crossover video had a great interaction between the best directors. Rajamouli also revealed that half of the shoot of Varanasi is completed and the entire filming would be completed in the next 7-8 months.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to release in a record number of screens in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages on December 19th in 3D and 2D.