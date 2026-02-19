PSPK UBS Aura Single Promo: A Perfect Celebration

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is known exhibiting unrelenting charm, magnetic screen presence on the big screens. His Aura is unmatched and the kind of craze he has among audiences is unimaginable. Hence, the makers of his upcoming film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, have dedicated a single, AURA, to celebrate him on big screen.

Harish Shankar, who directed Gabbar Singh, the cult blockbuster with Pawan Kalyan, is back to direct this prestigious film in the production of reputed producers, Mythri Movie Makers. The song promo has been unveiled today and it grows excitement to watch full song as Devi Sri Prasad’s magnanimous tune gives goosebumps.

Matching his inexplicable tune, the visuals of Power Star with his trademark style and mannerisms, swag induce further excitement. Even adding visuals of common audiences replicating his style make it a perfect AURA anthem for Pawan Kalyan. The song is set to release on 22nd February.

The highly anticipated film is releasing on 26th March worldwide. Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna are playing leading lady roles in this high octane actioner. Harish Shankar has come up with a solid entertainer and he presented Pawan Kalyan like never-seen-before in chartbuster single, Dekhlenge Saala, raising expectations for the film to sky high