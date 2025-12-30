x
Psych Siddhartha Team’s Funny Warning

Published on December 30, 2025

Psych Siddhartha Team’s Funny Warning

Tollywood actor Sree Nandu is extremely confident on his upcoming film Psych Siddhartha. The movie is gearing up for a grand release on January 1st and the film will have the advantage of the New Year holiday season. Veteran producer Suresh Babu watched the film and he acquired the theatrical rights of the film. Psych Siddhartha is now releasing with Rs 99 in single screens and Rs 150 across the multiplexes and this is an additional advantage for the film. The promotions and the content appealed to the youth.

Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media is presenting Psych Siddhartha and the film is said to be a wacky entertainer targeted to youth. The producers stepped out with a funny warning saying that Psych Siddhartha will appeal to all those who are below 35 years. This raises eyebrows but the statement makes it clear that Psych Siddhartha is a perfect one for youngsters and Gen Z batch. Psych Siddhartha is the first Telugu release for 2026 and the team is extremely confident on the project.

Varun Reddy is the director and Sakshi Chaturvedi, Yamini Bhaskar are the heroines.

