Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders

Pulivendula Police have issued 41-A notices to key YSRCP leader and self-proclaimed social media activist, Sajjala Bhargav Reddy and YS Jagan’s relative Arjun Reddy. The notices come after YSRCP social media activist Varra Ravinder Reddy’s statement in the case involving inappropriate social media posts.

The police have mandated both leaders to appear for questioning on Monday and issued notices to several other YSRCP social media workers. In a preventive measure, authorities have issued look-out notices due to concerns about possible flight risks. When police attempted to serve the notices personally, both leaders were unavailable and absconding, leading officers to deliver the documents to their family members.

Varra Ravinder Reddy (A1), has already been arrested and transferred to Kadapa jail. Sajjala Bhargav Reddy and Arjun Reddy have been named A2 and A3 respectively in the case.

Police investigations reveal that Sajjala Bhargav Reddy assumed a pivotal role in drafting, and directing inappropriate social media posts after taking charge of YSRCP’s social media responsibilities in 2022. The controversial posts allegedly targeted opposition leaders and family members, including YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha, Vijayamma and YS Sharmila.

The scope of the investigation continues to expand, with police registering 40 cases statewide against Varra Ravinder Reddy. The investigation has broadened to include fifteen additional social media workers who have received notices. Police documentation now names 45 more suspects in connection with the case. Sources indicate that numerous YSRCP party social media workers have gone into hiding, fearing investigation.

The charges were filed under the IT, BNS, and Atrocity Act. As the investigation progresses, Police authorities continue to gather evidence and testimonies from various individuals connected to the case.