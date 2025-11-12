x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Pulivendula Politics Takes Center Stage: Coalition Leaders Challenge YSRCP Dominance

Published on November 12, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Pulivendula Politics Takes Center Stage: Coalition Leaders Challenge YSRCP Dominance
image
Priyanka Chopra surprises as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter
image
Kaantha, Dark Side Of Great People: Rana
image
FDFS From Andhra King Taluka: Mass Song Of The Year
image
Akhanda 2 first single to be launched grandly in Mumbai

Pulivendula Politics Takes Center Stage: Coalition Leaders Challenge YSRCP Dominance

Pulivendula, one of Andhra Pradesh’s most talked constituencies is once again in the political spotlight. With the coalition government led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) now in power, a fresh wave of political energy has begun to flow through the region. Once considered an unshakable fort of the YSR Congress Party, Pulivendula is witnessing a steady shift in sentiment as local leaders of the coalition push back against years of one-family dominance.

After the coalition’s strong performance in the recent ZPTC elections, leaders celebrated the result as a sign that change is on the horizon. They asserted that Pulivendula is no longer under the complete control of YSRCP and that people are ready to welcome development-oriented leadership. Instead of focusing on old rivalries, the coalition has emphasized good governance and transparency, values that have begun to resonate with the public.

However, the YSRCP seems unwilling to accept this changing reality. When BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy questioned the absence of the so-called “Pulivendula tigers,” YSRCP’s Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy reacted sharply, choosing aggression over dialogue. His comments about coming “to their doorstep” if provoked were viewed by many as undemocratic and disrespectful. Coalition supporters argue that such statements show how uncomfortable YSRCP has become with the growing strength of the ruling alliance.

Avinash Reddy called whether we should consider Adinarayana Reddy, Sodhi Narayana Reddy comments. Adinarayana Reddy and other coalition leaders have been raising important public issues such as the state’s development and the need for reforms in education and healthcare. While Avinash Reddy is showing his arrogance with comments. The coalition’s agenda focuses on improving infrastructure, supporting youth employment, and ensuring that government resources reach every citizen and in this situation the comments of YSRCP leaders comments are turning as a laughing stock.

With the coalition government determined to bring balanced development across Andhra Pradesh, Pulivendula is now poised to play a key role in this new chapter. The days of unchecked dominance appear to be fading, replaced by a growing belief that true leadership lies in service, not in slogans.

Previous Priyanka Chopra surprises as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter
else

TRENDING

image
Priyanka Chopra surprises as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter
image
Kaantha, Dark Side Of Great People: Rana
image
FDFS From Andhra King Taluka: Mass Song Of The Year

Latest

image
Pulivendula Politics Takes Center Stage: Coalition Leaders Challenge YSRCP Dominance
image
Priyanka Chopra surprises as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter
image
Kaantha, Dark Side Of Great People: Rana
image
FDFS From Andhra King Taluka: Mass Song Of The Year
image
Akhanda 2 first single to be launched grandly in Mumbai

Most Read

image
Pulivendula Politics Takes Center Stage: Coalition Leaders Challenge YSRCP Dominance
image
Case Filed Against MLA Kaushik Reddy for Election Day Incident
image
AP Government Delivers on Housing Promise: 3 Lakh Families Enter New Homes

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts