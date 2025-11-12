Pulivendula Politics Takes Center Stage: Coalition Leaders Challenge YSRCP Dominance

Pulivendula, one of Andhra Pradesh’s most talked constituencies is once again in the political spotlight. With the coalition government led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) now in power, a fresh wave of political energy has begun to flow through the region. Once considered an unshakable fort of the YSR Congress Party, Pulivendula is witnessing a steady shift in sentiment as local leaders of the coalition push back against years of one-family dominance.

After the coalition’s strong performance in the recent ZPTC elections, leaders celebrated the result as a sign that change is on the horizon. They asserted that Pulivendula is no longer under the complete control of YSRCP and that people are ready to welcome development-oriented leadership. Instead of focusing on old rivalries, the coalition has emphasized good governance and transparency, values that have begun to resonate with the public.

However, the YSRCP seems unwilling to accept this changing reality. When BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy questioned the absence of the so-called “Pulivendula tigers,” YSRCP’s Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy reacted sharply, choosing aggression over dialogue. His comments about coming “to their doorstep” if provoked were viewed by many as undemocratic and disrespectful. Coalition supporters argue that such statements show how uncomfortable YSRCP has become with the growing strength of the ruling alliance.

Avinash Reddy called whether we should consider Adinarayana Reddy, Sodhi Narayana Reddy comments. Adinarayana Reddy and other coalition leaders have been raising important public issues such as the state’s development and the need for reforms in education and healthcare. While Avinash Reddy is showing his arrogance with comments. The coalition’s agenda focuses on improving infrastructure, supporting youth employment, and ensuring that government resources reach every citizen and in this situation the comments of YSRCP leaders comments are turning as a laughing stock.

With the coalition government determined to bring balanced development across Andhra Pradesh, Pulivendula is now poised to play a key role in this new chapter. The days of unchecked dominance appear to be fading, replaced by a growing belief that true leadership lies in service, not in slogans.