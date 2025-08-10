Pulivendula & Vontimitta ZPTC Bypolls: Security Tightened, Political Heat Peaks

Pulivendula and Vontimitta are bracing for the upcoming ZPTC bypolls, with election campaigning set to conclude today at 5 PM. The atmosphere is charged as both political camps intensify their final push for votes ahead of polling day on August 12.

In Pulivendula, five polling stations are ready to welcome voters, while Vontimitta will see 17 centres, four of which have been declared sensitive. To ensure smooth polling, 550 police personnel have been deployed in Pulivendula and 650 in Vontimitta, supported by drone surveillance for real-time monitoring. Authorities have registered 550 bind-over cases in Pulivendula to curb potential disturbances, warning of strict action against any violations.

But it’s not just about ballots, it’s about prestige. Pulivendula is the hometown of former chief ministers YS Rajasekhar Reddy and YS Jaganmohan Reddy, making it a political stronghold for the YSRCP for over 46 years. YSRCP, which secured the seat in 2021 with Maheshwar Reddy as its candidate, is now fielding his son, T. Hemanth Reddy. The party is backed by Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy and YSRCP general secretary S.V. Satish Reddy. The campaign leans heavily on the YS family’s deep-rooted local influence and the sympathy wave surrounding the loss.

Meanwhile, the TDP-led NDA alliance, buoyed by its recent victory in seven out of ten assembly seats in Kadapa district, is eyeing this contest as a golden opportunity to break into Jagan’s fortress. Their candidate, M. Latha Reddy, wife of former MLC Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy (B Tech Ravi), is leading a spirited fight, hoping to script an upset in the heart of YSRCP territory.

With prestige and political dominance all at stake, Pulivendula’s bypoll battle is shaping up to be more than just an election; it’s a test of legacy and a fight for the future of a stronghold.