x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

Pulivendula & Vontimitta ZPTC Bypolls: Security Tightened, Political Heat Peaks

Published on August 10, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
YCP leader breaches TTD’s ‘No politics’ rule
image
Pulivendula & Vontimitta ZPTC Bypolls: Security Tightened, Political Heat Peaks
image
Pic Talk: Mega Trio Sweating in the Gym
image
War 2 advance sales kick off with high hopes
image
Another Alleged Scam Surfaces in YSRCP Era: ‘Adudham Andhra’ Under Vigilance Lens

Pulivendula & Vontimitta ZPTC Bypolls: Security Tightened, Political Heat Peaks

YSRCP TDP

Pulivendula and Vontimitta are bracing for the upcoming ZPTC bypolls, with election campaigning set to conclude today at 5 PM. The atmosphere is charged as both political camps intensify their final push for votes ahead of polling day on August 12.

In Pulivendula, five polling stations are ready to welcome voters, while Vontimitta will see 17 centres, four of which have been declared sensitive. To ensure smooth polling, 550 police personnel have been deployed in Pulivendula and 650 in Vontimitta, supported by drone surveillance for real-time monitoring. Authorities have registered 550 bind-over cases in Pulivendula to curb potential disturbances, warning of strict action against any violations.

But it’s not just about ballots, it’s about prestige. Pulivendula is the hometown of former chief ministers YS Rajasekhar Reddy and YS Jaganmohan Reddy, making it a political stronghold for the YSRCP for over 46 years. YSRCP, which secured the seat in 2021 with Maheshwar Reddy as its candidate, is now fielding his son, T. Hemanth Reddy. The party is backed by Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy and YSRCP general secretary S.V. Satish Reddy. The campaign leans heavily on the YS family’s deep-rooted local influence and the sympathy wave surrounding the loss.

Meanwhile, the TDP-led NDA alliance, buoyed by its recent victory in seven out of ten assembly seats in Kadapa district, is eyeing this contest as a golden opportunity to break into Jagan’s fortress. Their candidate, M. Latha Reddy, wife of former MLC Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy (B Tech Ravi), is leading a spirited fight, hoping to script an upset in the heart of YSRCP territory.

With prestige and political dominance all at stake, Pulivendula’s bypoll battle is shaping up to be more than just an election; it’s a test of legacy and a fight for the future of a stronghold.

Next YCP leader breaches TTD’s ‘No politics’ rule Previous Pic Talk: Mega Trio Sweating in the Gym
else

TRENDING

image
Pic Talk: Mega Trio Sweating in the Gym
image
War 2 advance sales kick off with high hopes
image
70mm Entertainments Unveils Six-Film Slate

Latest

image
YCP leader breaches TTD’s ‘No politics’ rule
image
Pulivendula & Vontimitta ZPTC Bypolls: Security Tightened, Political Heat Peaks
image
Pic Talk: Mega Trio Sweating in the Gym
image
War 2 advance sales kick off with high hopes
image
Another Alleged Scam Surfaces in YSRCP Era: ‘Adudham Andhra’ Under Vigilance Lens

Most Read

image
YCP leader breaches TTD’s ‘No politics’ rule
image
Pulivendula & Vontimitta ZPTC Bypolls: Security Tightened, Political Heat Peaks
image
Another Alleged Scam Surfaces in YSRCP Era: ‘Adudham Andhra’ Under Vigilance Lens

Related Articles

Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet