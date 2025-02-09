x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Purandeswari Confident of BJP’s Victory Everywhere

Published on February 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Laila Pre Release Event
image
Film with Ravipudi will be a laugh riot – Chiranjeevi
image
An End for Sankranthiki Vastunnam Promotions
image
Megastar’s Satire for Telugu Cinema in Laila Event
image
Sai Pallavi skips Thandel Promotions

Purandeswari Confident of BJP’s Victory Everywhere

Andhra Pradesh BJP President, Daggubati Purandeswari, expressed confidence in the BJP’s electoral success across the country, stating that wherever elections are held, the BJP emerges victorious. She emphasized that people are ready to bless the BJP, which she described as not just a political party but a family that unites everyone.

Purandeswari highlighted the increasing interest in joining the BJP across all districts of Andhra Pradesh. She credited the party’s recent victory in the Delhi elections, after 27 years, to the hard work of BJP workers. Addressing a meeting of party workers in Visakhapatnam, she urged new members to focus on fulfilling their responsibilities rather than merely taking oaths.

Purandeswari criticized the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of focusing on personal gains and engaging in destructive politics over the past five years. She alleged that the state witnessed rampant corruption and factionalism under YSRCP rule. Drawing parallels, she pointed out that the liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh was similar to the one in Delhi, where the AAP government faced public backlash.

She praised the central government’s efforts in supporting Andhra Pradesh’s development, including the revival of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the construction of the Polavaram project. Purandeswari also reiterated the BJP’s commitment to Amaravati as the state capital, criticizing the YSRCP for neglecting its development.

Purandeswari assured that the central government is actively assisting in road repairs and construction projects across the state. She also mentioned efforts to retain the Aruku railway station under the Visakhapatnam division, emphasizing the BJP’s dedication to the state’s progress.

With the BJP’s growing influence and the central government’s support, Purandeswari remains optimistic about the party’s future in Andhra Pradesh and beyond.

Next Pic Talk: Mega Heroes sweating in Gym Previous TDP Sets Sights on Guntur Mayor Seat
else

TRENDING

image
Film with Ravipudi will be a laugh riot – Chiranjeevi
image
An End for Sankranthiki Vastunnam Promotions
image
Megastar’s Satire for Telugu Cinema in Laila Event

Latest

image
Laila Pre Release Event
image
Film with Ravipudi will be a laugh riot – Chiranjeevi
image
An End for Sankranthiki Vastunnam Promotions
image
Megastar’s Satire for Telugu Cinema in Laila Event
image
Sai Pallavi skips Thandel Promotions

Most Read

image
Purandeswari Confident of BJP’s Victory Everywhere
image
TDP Sets Sights on Guntur Mayor Seat
image
The End of Kejriwal’s Ideology-Free Politics ?

Related Articles

Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025