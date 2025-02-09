Purandeswari Confident of BJP’s Victory Everywhere

Andhra Pradesh BJP President, Daggubati Purandeswari, expressed confidence in the BJP’s electoral success across the country, stating that wherever elections are held, the BJP emerges victorious. She emphasized that people are ready to bless the BJP, which she described as not just a political party but a family that unites everyone.

Purandeswari highlighted the increasing interest in joining the BJP across all districts of Andhra Pradesh. She credited the party’s recent victory in the Delhi elections, after 27 years, to the hard work of BJP workers. Addressing a meeting of party workers in Visakhapatnam, she urged new members to focus on fulfilling their responsibilities rather than merely taking oaths.

Purandeswari criticized the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of focusing on personal gains and engaging in destructive politics over the past five years. She alleged that the state witnessed rampant corruption and factionalism under YSRCP rule. Drawing parallels, she pointed out that the liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh was similar to the one in Delhi, where the AAP government faced public backlash.

She praised the central government’s efforts in supporting Andhra Pradesh’s development, including the revival of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the construction of the Polavaram project. Purandeswari also reiterated the BJP’s commitment to Amaravati as the state capital, criticizing the YSRCP for neglecting its development.

Purandeswari assured that the central government is actively assisting in road repairs and construction projects across the state. She also mentioned efforts to retain the Aruku railway station under the Visakhapatnam division, emphasizing the BJP’s dedication to the state’s progress.

With the BJP’s growing influence and the central government’s support, Purandeswari remains optimistic about the party’s future in Andhra Pradesh and beyond.