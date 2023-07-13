Purandheswari hits hard at Jagan govt

Former union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandheswari on Thursday took serious count of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh. She spoke to the media at the party office after taking over as the party State unit president.

She said that the central government had been extending greater support to the state. Most of the schemes that the state government was implementing were from the Central government, she said.

She pointed out that the BJP government at the Centre had given Rs 6,000 to every farmer which is included in the Rythu Bharosa scheme implemented by the state government. She said that Jagan had promised to pay Rs 12,500 to every farmer and wondered why he was not paying the promised amount.

Purandheswari said that the Union government had paid Rs 20,000 crore to the state for the housing programme in the last nine years. She said that the government had not completed even 35 per cent of the housing scheme in the state.

The BJP new president further said that the Narendra Modi government was committed to provide financial support to the state government. The Centre is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh even if the people don’t give a single seat to the BJP, she said.

She criticised the government for the bad roads in the state. She also blamed the government for its anti-investment policies. She said that investors were running away from the state. She also pointed out that no new investors have come to the state in the last four years.

Earlier in the day, Purandheswari visited her father late N T Rama Rao’s memorial in Hyderabad before arriving in Vijayawada. She was taken to the party office in the city from Gannavaram airport in a massive motor rally.

Party senior leaders including the outgoing president Somu Veerraju and former union minister Y S Chowdary, former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy were among those who received Purandheswari at the party office.