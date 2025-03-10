x
Puri Jagannadh in talks with Nagarjuna?

Published on March 10, 2025 by swathy

Puri Jagannadh in talks with Nagarjuna?

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh who delivered back-to-back disasters has been working on multiple scripts. Talented writer Kona Venkat said that Puri Jagannadh has completed four scripts. The latest speculation says that Puri Jagannadh met King Nagarjuna and narrated a script. The discussion is currently going on and an official announcement will be made soon. Nagarjuna hasn’t signed a solo film in the recent times and he is working on Dhanush’s Kubera and Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Both these films are in the final stages of shoot.

Nagarjuna decided to take up solo projects and he also decided to take a break from hosting Bigg Boss Telugu. Puri Jagannadh too wants to make a comeback and he feels that Nag would be the perfect choice for him. The duo earlier worked for Super and Sivamani. This would be the third combo of them if this materializes. Nagarjuna is also in talks with several other directors and he is lining up back-to-back films.

