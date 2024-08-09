x
Home > Movie News

Puri Jagannadh Is A Trendsetter: Ram

Published on August 9, 2024 by ratnasri

Puri Jagannadh Is A Trendsetter: Ram

Ram and Puri Jagannadh’s Double ISMART will have a Pan India release on August 15th. Promoting the Hindi version, the team launched the fourth single Big Bull in Mumbai. It was attended by Sanjay Dutt as well.

Sanjay Dutt was all praises for his co-star Ram and director Puri Jagannadh. While he expressed his contentment for working with Ram, he appreciated Puri for casting him for the role of Big Bull in Double ISMART.

Puri Jagannadh also made it clear that they had only one option for the role of Big Bull and it was Sanjay Dutt. He also assured that this movie will have double the energy and double the entertainment to the first part.

Hero Ram stated that his character in Double ISMART is all about Mental Mass Madness. It’s a mental character and I suggest not to follow it. I really loved the way Puri sir penned the character for me. Sanjay Dutt is like a silent saint. It’s an honour working with him. Puri is a trendsetter known for portraying his heroes with undeniable swagger.”

