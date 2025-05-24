Puri Jagannadh on a hunt for Corporate Collaboration

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh has delivered his career’s biggest duds and he is eager to make a strong comeback. Puri Jagannadh was involved in a financial mess for the first time and he never repaid for the losses incurred through Liger and Double iSmart. This has brought a dent to his clean image though he delivered flops in the past. Some of the distributors and financiers who are associated with his previous films are quite angry with Puri Jagannadh and they are waiting for their time.

Puri Jagannadh is all set to direct Vijay Sethupathi in his next film and the shoot commences in June. No Telugu financier is ready to lend money for the project because of the recent controversies. Charrmme is trying hard for the finance. Now, Puri Jagannadh and his team have approached two corporate giants in Mumbai and they are ready for a collaboration. The discussions are going on currently. If all goes well, the film rolls in June and Puri Connects will produce the project. Tabu is the leading lady in this untitled film.