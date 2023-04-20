Puri Jagannadh signs his Next

Daring and Dashing director Puri Jagannadh tasted a massive debacle with Liger. The film shattered all his pan-Indian plans and their second collaboration got shelved. Puri Jagannadh is holding talks with actors like Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna but nothing got materialized. As per the update, Puri Jagannadh met and narrated a script to young actor Vishwak Sen. The shoot of this film is expected to start in August this year and the film will have its theatrical release next year.

Vishwak Sen is an energetic actor and Puri Jagannadh’s working style and narration would suit the young actor. Puri Jagannadh is currently working on the final script currently. Vishwak Sen will complete his current projects before he joins the sets of Puri Jagannadh’s film. The film is said to be a mass entertainer packed with action. More details are expected to be announced very soon.