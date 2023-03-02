Puri Jagannadh to take up Ustad?

After the disaster of Liger, no hero is interested to work with Puri Jagannadh. There is a strong buzz that Puri is going to take up his hit project Ismart Shankar sequel and Ram Pothineni is also okay to go ahead with that film.

Puri is juggling between heroes in recent times. JanaGanaMana with Vijay Deverakonda was called off after the first schedule. He desperately needs a blockbuster to stay back in the industry. He approached Balakrishna, who is delivering back-to-back hits. He approached Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja as well, but nothing worked out for Puri.

The recent buzz is that Ram Pothineni is okay to work with Puri for the sequel of Ismart Shankar, titled Ustad Ismart Shankar. Both the actor and director are desperately in need of a hit film. Currently, Puri is based in Mumbai and the film will be in Mumbai background. We need to wait for more details till the official announcement is out.