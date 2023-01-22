Puri Jagannadh yet to clear Liger Dues

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh delivered the biggest debacle with Liger. The film was released on an advance basis and the distributors paid big for the film. Liger opened on a strong note but the poor word of mouth killed the film. The distributors made sensational comments after Puri Jagannadh failed to keep his promise. Puri too responded on a strong note against the statements made by the distributors. Months passed but the issue is yet to get settled. The distributors too are waiting with patience to recover the losses.

Some of them are in plans to proceed legally if the promises are not met. Two Tollywood financiers have inked deals with the distributors and it is not Puri Jagannadh who made the agreements. Puri Jagannadh is yet to announce his next project. He is currently working on couple of scripts and his next film would be announced soon. Megastar Chiranjeevi announced that he is ready to work with Puri Jagannadh. Puri is also in plans to work with Ram in the sequel of iSmart Shankar.