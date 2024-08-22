Puri Jagannadh’s proposal for Hanuman Producer?

Puri Jagannadh is getting trolled for his poor and pale writing. After delivering a series of debacles, Double iSmart is a crucial one and the film too has been rejected badly by the audience. Considering the craze of the sequel and the budgets involved, Puri Jagannadh quoted a record price and Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy has acquired the theatrical rights of Double iSmart. There are several discussions about Puri Jagannadh offering a refund as Niranjan Reddy lost big money through the film. Puri Jagannadh has come with a proposal for Niranjan Reddy and he offered a film in his direction.

There are strong reports that Puri Jagannadh is considering Teja Sajja for the lead role and he wants to complete the shoot in quick schedules and on a small budget. Puri Jagannadh decided to share the profits along with Niranjan Reddy. Though this proposal was an old one, Puri Jagannadh is now in plans to compensate for the losses of Double iSmart in this manner. The discussions have started recently and we have to wait to see if Niranjan Reddy agrees for this proposal. Teja Sajja is quite selective and cautious at this time of his career. We have to wait for some more time for a better clarity on this proposal.