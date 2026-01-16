x
Puri’s Slum Dog 1st Look: Sethupathi’s Menacing Authority

Published on January 16, 2026 by nymisha

Puri’s Slum Dog 1st Look: Sethupathi’s Menacing Authority

Director Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Sethupathi have joined forces for the first time for an intense mass-action entertainer, #PuriSethupathi.

Puri, known for his rapid filmmaking pace, has once again completed the shoot swiftly, while the post-production works are also happening at good pace.

To mark Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday, the team unveiled title and first look. An impactful title Slum Dog with the caption- 33 Temple Road has been locked, and the first look poster creates much more impact.

The poster places him in an abandoned warehouse overflowing with bundles of cash, shattered crates, and scattered blood stains- hinting at a world ruled by crime and chaos.

Vijay Sethupathi is seen sporting a rugged, unkempt avatar with messy hair, and beard, exuding a menacing authority. His tattered shawl and blood-smeared attire add to the grim realism. The dressing indeed justifies his slum dog character as a beggar.

The most striking element is the blood-soaked machete dangling from his hand, suggesting the aftermath of brutal violence.

Director Puri Jagannadh is famous for giving his heroes bold, unconventional transformations, and Slum Dog follows the same streak. Vijay Sethupathi takes on a role that marks a striking departure from anything he has played before.

The film is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, in association with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla of JB Mohan Pictures.

Samyuktha plays the leading lady in the movie, which also stars Tabu and Vijay Kumar in key roles.

National Award–winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar is scoring the music for this Pan-India project.

