Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Home > Movie News

Purushaha Teaser: Fun and Frustration after Marriage

Published on January 8, 2026 by sankar

Purushaha Teaser: Fun and Frustration after Marriage

Pavan Kalyan Battula, Saptagiri, Kasireddy Rajkumar played the lead roles in Purushaha and the teaser is packed with unlimited fun. The film is all about three youngsters who are frustrated with their wives. The film discusses about the after marriage complications and the concept is narrated in a hilarious way. Veeru Vulavala is the director and Kalyan Productions produced the film. Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh and Rajeev Kanakala will be seen in other important roles.

Purushaha teaser looks decent and will appeal to the youth. Shravan Bharadwaaj composed the music and background score for this entertainer. The teaser looks colorful and Vaishnavi Kokkura, Vishika, Hasini Sudheer are the three female leads in Purushaha. Saptagiri takes the lead to narrate the plot of the film in the teaser. The makers are expected to announce the film’s release date very soon.

