Purushaha Teaser: Fun and Frustration after Marriage

Pavan Kalyan Battula, Saptagiri, Kasireddy Rajkumar played the lead roles in Purushaha and the teaser is packed with unlimited fun. The film is all about three youngsters who are frustrated with their wives. The film discusses about the after marriage complications and the concept is narrated in a hilarious way. Veeru Vulavala is the director and Kalyan Productions produced the film. Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh and Rajeev Kanakala will be seen in other important roles.

Purushaha teaser looks decent and will appeal to the youth. Shravan Bharadwaaj composed the music and background score for this entertainer. The teaser looks colorful and Vaishnavi Kokkura, Vishika, Hasini Sudheer are the three female leads in Purushaha. Saptagiri takes the lead to narrate the plot of the film in the teaser. The makers are expected to announce the film’s release date very soon.