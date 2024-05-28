Pushpa 2 Deals: Shocking Response from Telugu Buyers

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the costliest film made in Allu Arjun’s career and the film is slated for August 15th release. Both Allu Arjun and Sukumar have hiked their fee and the budget of Pushpa 2: The Rule got increased. The makers are not worried about the film’s budget and they spent lavishly on the film. Considering the budgets and the buzz surrounded around, the makers are quoting huge prices for the Telugu theatrical rights. Mythri Movie Makers are quoting record prices for the Telugu theatrical rights and the distributors are not ready to pay such hefty amounts.

The distributors are ready to pay hefty advances but they are not ready to buy the film for the non-refundable rights. The discussions are going on as the distributors lost money in the first installment. Mythri is negotiating with the buyers currently as they are not ready to pay such big amounts as NRAs. Considering the buzz and hype, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be sold out. It stays between the parties about the risks.