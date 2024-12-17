Pushpa 2: The Rule: A Full Film in Trash

Pushpa 2: The Rule is racing towards one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. The film is performing exceptionally well in the Hindi belt which happens to be the major contributor for the revenue. Sukumar and Allu Arjun are celebrating the success of the film. Pushpa 2: The Rule has been under making for over three years. Both Allu Arjun and Sukumar have taken fat paycheques and the final profits left for the producers are yet to be calculated. Sukumar is a man of wastage and he takes more and more time to wrap up the shoot. As per the update, a completely edited film is left in trash.

Going into the details, Sukumar has edited one more version and not a single scene is shown in Pushpa 2: The Rule. A three and a half hour film which was edited completely is left in trash. It means that episodes of the film that are shot for months is wasted and not used on screen. Three and a half hour footage is ok but a three and a half hour edited film left in trash never happened for any film in the past. This hints about the wastage that went into the film. Sukumar is a perfectionist and he takes years to complete a film. But changing script on the sets and sending episodes into trash is a rare case for any filmmaker. This mounted the film’s budget. The dates of actors like Fahadh Faasil and Rao Ramesh too are wasted and they are paid for not even facing the camera for months. A bigger part of the film’s budget turned out to be a scrap in the case of Pushpa 2: The Rule.