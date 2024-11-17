Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer: Biggest Mass Feast Loading

The expectations on Pushpa 2: The Rule are huge and massive crowds gathered for the trailer launch of the film in Bihar’s Patna. The trailer lives up to the expectations and every shot is a visual feast. The makers have spent lavishly on the film without any limitations. Allu Arjun tops the show and his aggressive body language and mannerisms will cheer the masses and his fans. There are several goosebump moments in the trailer and the second part of Pushpa is much bigger than the first installment. The action stunts are bigger and the trailer offers a visual grandeur. Pushpa 2: The Rule is all about the rise of Pushpa as a don.

Fahadh Faasil and his performance is the other highlight of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Rashmika plays Pushpa’s wife in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The cinematography work and the background score are the other major supports of the film. On the whole, Allu Arjun and Sukumar live up to the expectations and they promise a bigger entertainer than the first installment. Mythri Movie Makers have invested big money on the film. Pushpa 2: The Rule will release in theatres on December 5th.