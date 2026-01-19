x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Pushpa 2 : The Rule opens on a Disastrous note in Japan

Published on January 19, 2026 by sankar

Pushpa 2 : The Rule opens on a Disastrous note in Japan

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the biggest hit of Allu Arjun in his career and the film ran well in all the Indian languages. The film had a grand release in Japan and Allu Arjun, Rashmika flew to Japan to promote the film. Pushpa 2: The Rule released on January 16th in Japan and the footfalls have been quite disastrous. The film did not show any sign of improvement over the weekend and it is heading towards disappointment.

Earlier, Allu Arjun and his team promoted Pushpa: The Rise in Russia and the result was not encouraging. The box-office numbers of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Japan are shocking as Indian films have gained a decent market in the country. Most of the super hit Indian biggies are getting a wide release in Japan and they are doing decent business. Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Atlee’s film and it releases in 2027.

