Pushpa 2: The Rule Release: Tollywood Puzzled

Pushpa 2: The Rule is not making it for August 15th release and the makers are puzzled about the release date. For now, there is no clarity on the new release date. As the film is a pan-Indian attempt, the movie should get a comfortable release date in all the languages. There are strong speculations that Sukumar and Allu Arjun may opt out to release the film during the Christmas season. This will bring a lot of troubles for several films that are eyeing a Christmas release. Nithiin’s Robinhood produced by the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule is announced for Christmas release.

Naga Chaitanya’s prestigious film Thandel produced by GA2 Pictures too is aiming for a Christmas release. Apart from this, there are several other films considered to hit the screens during the holiday season. The teams are now left puzzled. Last year, Nani’s Hi Nanna and Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man were announced for Christmas release and after the arrival of Salaar, the teams had to push their releases. The same is the case with Pushpa 2: The Rule. With Dasara and Diwali seasons packed with releases, Pushpa 2: The Rule will have to pick up the Christmas release mostly. For now, Sukumar and his team are busy with the shoot. An announcement will be made soon.