‘Pushpa’ act gets Rashmika ‘Animal’ role opposite Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Rashmika’s performance as ‘Srivalli’ in ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ has made her an overnight sensation and she has been unstoppable ever since. The star’s famous ‘Saami Saami’ step remains the most trendy step on social media.

Thanks to her impressive performance in ‘Pushpa’, Rashmika Mandana has been roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about the same, Rashmika says, “The makers of ‘Animal’ approached me for the film after they saw my performance in ‘Pushpa’. I did not think twice before saying yes to the film because I was confident that the audience would get to enjoy a new side of me.”

The Allu Arjun starrer, ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ was the surprise hit of 2021 and have a fresh impetus to pan-India movies made in Tollywood.

Rashmika played the role of a rural girl in the movie with great conviction and came out with a natural performance that made her a household name as India’s ‘national crush’.

Rashmika is currently the IT girl of the industry, with a lineup of big-budget films from across all industries in her kitty. Apart from ‘Goodbye’, she will be next seen in ‘Pushpa 2’.

In ‘Animal’ Rashmika stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and in ‘Mission Majnu’, she stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Varisu.