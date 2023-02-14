Pushpa: The Rule Shooting Updates

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule has finished shooting in Vizag and the team returned back to the city. The team with a very short break resumed their work again. The team is canning some crucial scenes of the film in Hyderabad in specially erected sets in Ramoji Film City. Pushpa The Rule has got a bigger plan and the makers are going to take the film to the international markets by getting an international backdrop to the film.

Sukumar has designed new lead roles and Jagapathi Babu’s role is one among them and he completed his shoot in Vizag. A major portion of the shoot will take place in the sense forests of Thailand. Rashmika Mandanna is also going to have lesser screen space and Allu Arjun will have a dominating screen time. Pushpa 2 is going to be a much bigger one and makers are looking for some big names to do a special song as Samantha turned down. Mythri Movie Makers are pooling big money on Pushpa The Rule. The film is expected to release in December this year or during Sankranthi 2024 season.