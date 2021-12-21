‘Pushpa’ tops biggest theatrical opening weekends of 2021 in India

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has reportedly topped the list of the biggest theatrical opening weekends of 2021 across India.

With a huge collection of Rs 173 crore within just three days of its theatrical release, ‘Pushpa’ has grown to be the biggest movie at the Indian box-office this year.

Released across 1,400 screens, the film continues to draw a phenomenal response across languages as it rises as the highest grosser of 2021 in India.

The makers of ‘Pushpa’ can now boast about the pan-India movie, which has successfully beaten big-budget outings such as ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Master’, and ‘Vakeel Saab’ that have minted similar collections within a week of their release.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is a two-part movie, for which the director has announced a sequel, which is titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

It stars Allu Arjun, as he portrays a coolie who rises to be the don of the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the heroine, while Malayalam actor Fahadh Fassil plays an important role.