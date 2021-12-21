‘Pushpa’ tops biggest theatrical opening weekends of 2021 in India

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has reportedly topped the list of the biggest theatrical opening weekends of 2021 across India.
With a huge collection of Rs 173 crore within just three days of its theatrical release, ‘Pushpa’ has grown to be the biggest movie at the Indian box-office this year.
Released across 1,400 screens, the film continues to draw a phenomenal response across languages as it rises as the highest grosser of 2021 in India.
The makers of ‘Pushpa’ can now boast about the pan-India movie, which has successfully beaten big-budget outings such as ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Master’, and ‘Vakeel Saab’ that have minted similar collections within a week of their release.
‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is a two-part movie, for which the director has announced a sequel, which is titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.
It stars Allu Arjun, as he portrays a coolie who rises to be the don of the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate.
Rashmika Mandanna plays the heroine, while Malayalam actor Fahadh Fassil plays an important role.
Kompadisi. Second part lo. CM. Avutadaa yendhi. ? Doubt. Kodutundhi.