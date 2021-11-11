Pushpaka Vimanam review

3:40 AM An important twist happens in the story.

3:25 AM Sundar hires a female artist to pretend as his wife

3:10 AM Meenakshi elopes next day after the marriage, Sundar finds it hard to cover up the incident

3:00 AM Movie opens with a marriage episode . Chittilanka Sundar ( Anand Deverakonda) marries Meenakshi

Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand is testing his luck again with Pushpaka Vimanam, touted as a hilarious entertainer that is produced by Vijay Deverakonda. Damodara is the director and Geetha Saini, Saanve Meghana are the heroines. Sunil and Harsha Vardhan played other important roles in Pushpaka Vimanam. The trailer caught everyone’s attention and Vijay Deverakonda promoted the film all over. The film is releasing all over today and here is the Live Updates / Review Pushpaka Vimanam:

