Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Movie News

PVR INOX and Malayalam Cinema dispute Ends

Published on April 14, 2024 by ratnasri

PVR INOX and Malayalam Cinema dispute Ends

PVR INOX decided not to screen Malayalam films across their chain in India. Malayalam cinema was left in a state of shock after the sudden decision from PVR INOX. The talks have been going on from the last couple of days and they are successful. The dispute started between PVR INOX and Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) about the Virtual Print Fee (VPF) that is charged by the multiplex. KFPA launched their own service provider named Producers’ Digital Content (PDC).

PVR INOX then decided to stop screening Malayalam films from April 11th. Now all the films will be available with PVR INOX from today. With Malayalam films doing well across the nation and two new releases, there was a significant loss in the revenue from the past two days. Industrialist M A Yusuff Ali intervened in the matter and settled the issue. B Unnikrishnan, General Secretary of the Film Employee Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) announced that the issue is settled.

