PVR INOX and Malayalam Cinema dispute Ends

Spread the love

PVR INOX decided not to screen Malayalam films across their chain in India. Malayalam cinema was left in a state of shock after the sudden decision from PVR INOX. The talks have been going on from the last couple of days and they are successful. The dispute started between PVR INOX and Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) about the Virtual Print Fee (VPF) that is charged by the multiplex. KFPA launched their own service provider named Producers’ Digital Content (PDC).

PVR INOX then decided to stop screening Malayalam films from April 11th. Now all the films will be available with PVR INOX from today. With Malayalam films doing well across the nation and two new releases, there was a significant loss in the revenue from the past two days. Industrialist M A Yusuff Ali intervened in the matter and settled the issue. B Unnikrishnan, General Secretary of the Film Employee Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) announced that the issue is settled.