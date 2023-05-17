PVR INOX reports Rs 333 Crores Loss

PVR INOX is one of the top multiplex chains of the nation and it has reported a loss of Rs 333.37 crores for the fourth quarter of the financial year ending March 2023. PVR INOX lost Rs 105.49 crores in the third quarter and the losses have tripled in the fourth quarter. PVR INOX made a profit of Rs 16.1 crores in the December quarter of 2021. Close to 30.5 million movie lovers visited PVR INOX in the recent quarter. PVR INOX suffered huge losses because of the underperformance of Hindi and English films.

PVR INOX owns a larger number of screens in North when compared to the South. The chain also launched 168 new screens and they have 1689 screens in total across 115 cities. The top multiplex chain is in plans to close 50 screens which are under heavy losses. PVR INOX is also in plans to open 180 new screens in the coming days.