Home > Movie News

‘RaaKaaSaa’ Glimpse Promises a Wholesome Fantasy-Comedy Entertainer

Published on January 23, 2026 by swathy

‘RaaKaaSaa’ Glimpse Promises a Wholesome Fantasy-Comedy Entertainer

The glimpse of the upcoming Telugu fantasy-comedy RaaKaaSaa has generated strong buzz, thanks to its smart humour, quirky tone, and refreshing narrative approach. Offering a playful blend of fantasy and satire, the glimpse clearly establishes comedy as the film’s core strength and sets expectations for a light-hearted yet imaginative entertainer.

The glimpse opens with a powerful elevation dialogue that builds a heroic atmosphere: “Yuga yugaalugaa prati kathalo oka samasya… aa samasyanu chedinchadaaniki oka veerudu pudataadu…”. Just as expectations rise, the narrative smartly shifts into comedy and satire, instantly surprising the audience and clearly setting the film’s tone. This contrast between grand elevation and humour emerges as one of the most striking aspects of the glimpse.

Produced under the banners of Pink Elephant Pictures and Zee Studios, the film is jointly produced by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal, with Manyam Ramesh serving as Executive Producer. After earning national recognition for backing Committee Kurrollu, Niharika Konidela continues her content-driven journey with RaaKaaSaa. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on April 3.

RaaKaaSaa features an ensemble cast led by Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika, alongside Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Getup Srinu, Sukwinder Singh, Annapurnamma, Anoop Singh Thakur, Ramana Bhargava, Vasu Inturi, Rohini (Jabardasth), Rohan (#90’s), among others. The casting reflects a balance between familiar performers and character-driven roles, aligning seamlessly with the film’s fantasy-comedy framework.

Written and directed by Manasa Sharma, the film carries a unified creative vision, with story, screenplay, dialogues, and direction handled by her. Mahesh Uppala contributes as Additional Screenplay writer. The technical crew includes Anudeep Dev as music composer, Raju Edurrola as cinematographer, Anwar Ali as editor, and Vijay as action choreographer. Production design is led by Ramanjaneyulu, with Pulla Vishnu Vardhan as art director and Sandhya Sabbavarapu overseeing costume design.

The project recently completed a major action-heavy schedule, followed by comedy-driven sequences and key narrative portions. With most of the shoot wrapped, only one song and a few talkie days remaining, RaaKaaSaa is firmly in its final stage of production.

Raakaasaa Glimpse –

