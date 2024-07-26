Raayan Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 2.5/5

Tamil actor Raayan reached the milestone of his 50th film and it is titled Raayan. Apart from acting, Dhanush himself directed the film. AR Rahman and several top technicians worked for the film. Sun Pictures produced the film and SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj and others played some crucial roles. Raayan is an action thriller and the film released today. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Raayan (Dhanush) has two younger brothers and a sister. After their parents pass away at a younger age, Raayan takes the responsibility to raise his siblings. The bonding between them is well established and their childhood episodes are narrated. Soon, the film gets into action mode. There is no over dramatization or heroism during the initial episodes. Soon Raayan’s character is well elevated and the narration is sharp. The action episode in Dorai’s home is shot well. The role of Sethu (SJ Suryah) has nothing much to do in the first half of Raayan. His character is well utilized in the second half of the film. The interval episode of Raayan looks simple. Dhanush made sure every detail was well presented. The first half of the film ends on a decent note.

After an impressive first half, the audience would be eager about the second half. But Dhanush gets confused in handling the second half of Raayan. The conflict episodes fail to make an impact and they are narrated on a flat and predictable note. The conflict between Raayan and Sethu turns towards Raayan and his brothers. There is no strong reason for the conflict between their brothers. The character of Raayan’s sister Durga is well designed. The emotional connection of Durga with Raayan is well established. Sekhar aka Selvaraghavan’s role ends on a predictable note and it fails to make an impact. Prakash Raj is decent in his role. The climax portions are completely predictable. The action episode in the hospital and Durga’s revenge drama are the highlights of the second half of Raayan.

Performances:

Dhanush looks different and new as Raayan. He is a silent wave in the film and he looks quiet throughout the film. He acted with his eyes for the most of the time. There is no heroine in Raayan and the film has no romantic thread for the lead actor. Dhanush also takes up a deglam role in Raayan. Dhanush shines in his role with perfection. Sundeep Kishan got the next best role in the film. He is entertaining in the first half of the film and he does his role well. Prakash Raj has a guest role in the film and same is the case of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. All the other actors are decent.

Dhanush does well as an actor and as a director. It is not easy to narrate the entire film in a single mood. The film is technically brilliant. AR Rahman’s background score will win appreciation and this is his best work in recent times. The cinematography work and the editing work are well done. The writing team should have worked well in the second half as the film falls short of expectations in the second half because of the writing and predictable episodes.

Final Word:

Raayan is a feast for Dhanush fans and it makes a decent one time watch for film lovers.

