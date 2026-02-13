x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

Radha in Rajya Sabha Race, Focus on Vamsi and Nani: Chandrababu’s 2029 Master Plan Takes Shape

Published on February 13, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Radha in Rajya Sabha Race, Focus on Vamsi and Nani: Chandrababu’s 2029 Master Plan Takes Shape
image
Vishwak Sen’s Funky Review
image
I feel Couple Friendly will be a sure shot hit: Anil RavipudI
image
Lokesh vs Botsa: War of Words Rocks Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council
image
Venky Vs Nag for Dasara 2026

Radha in Rajya Sabha Race, Focus on Vamsi and Nani: Chandrababu’s 2029 Master Plan Takes Shape

Andhra Pradesh politics is witnessing fresh churn as four Rajya Sabha seats fall vacant this year. Within the ruling coalition, especially the Telugu Desam Party, the competition has become intense. Several senior leaders are in the race. Social equations, regional representation, and future electoral strategy are influencing every move. At the same time, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is clearly looking beyond the present. His eyes are firmly set on the 2029 elections.

Vangaveeti Radha’s Surprise Entry into Rajya Sabha Buzz

A new and unexpected name has entered the Rajya Sabha discussion. Vangaveeti Radha is now being seriously considered. Vijayawada remains politically sensitive for the TDP, particularly due to Kapu community influence. Radha has stayed loyal to the party despite not receiving an Assembly ticket or a nominated post. If he is sent to the Rajya Sabha, it would not just be a reward. It would be a calculated political signal. Strengthening ties with the Kapu community in coastal Andhra could become a game-changing move for the next election cycle.

Chandrababu’s Mission 2029 Begins Early

Chandrababu has already launched structured performance reviews across parliamentary constituencies. MLAs are receiving detailed progress reports. Machilipatnam was reviewed closely. Some segments performed well while others were asked to improve coordination and governance.

Special Focus on Gudivada and Gannavaram

Political heat is rising in Gudivada and Gannavaram. Kodali Nani and Vallabhaneni Vamsi remain strong figures in these regions. The TDP defeated them in 2024. However, the party leadership expects tough battles again. Chandrababu has directed leaders to stay alert and strengthen grassroots networks. Coordination issues in places like Avanigadda were also flagged for correction.

The Rajya Sabha selection is not just about one seat. It reflects the broader strategy for Andhra Pradesh politics. Radha’s possible elevation, close monitoring of Vamsi and Nani’s constituencies, and performance based reviews all point toward a disciplined roadmap. The groundwork for 2029 has clearly begun.

Previous Vishwak Sen’s Funky Review
else

TRENDING

image
I feel Couple Friendly will be a sure shot hit: Anil RavipudI
image
Venky Vs Nag for Dasara 2026
image
Pooja Hegde aims a Comeback in Telugu

Latest

image
Radha in Rajya Sabha Race, Focus on Vamsi and Nani: Chandrababu’s 2029 Master Plan Takes Shape
image
Vishwak Sen’s Funky Review
image
I feel Couple Friendly will be a sure shot hit: Anil RavipudI
image
Lokesh vs Botsa: War of Words Rocks Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council
image
Venky Vs Nag for Dasara 2026

Most Read

image
Radha in Rajya Sabha Race, Focus on Vamsi and Nani: Chandrababu’s 2029 Master Plan Takes Shape
image
Lokesh vs Botsa: War of Words Rocks Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council
image
Kakani Govardhan Reddy Served Police Notice in Minor Death Case

Related Articles

Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet