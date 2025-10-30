x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rage of Kaantha: Rebellious and Fierce Anthem

Published on October 30, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ryan Reynolds in Talks to Present Nani’s The Paradise?
image
What’s Happening with Vishal? Another Film Shoot Comes to a Halt!
image
Allu Sirish–Nayanika Engagement to Be a Mega Family Affair
image
Rage of Kaantha: Rebellious and Fierce Anthem
image
Sadhguru backs Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama over Online Trolls

Rage of Kaantha: Rebellious and Fierce Anthem

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most sought after stars in Indian Cinema with his penchant to deliver unique films and scripts that present him in a new style. He is starring in peiod drama thriller, Kaantha, based on 1950’s stars in Indian Cinema. Selvamani Selvaraj is directing the film.

With songs, glimpse, teaser and trailer the makers have created immense buzz and anticipation for the film. Now, they have released a bi-souled and biligual rap anthem, Rage of Kaantha. It blends vintage beats with modern rap and delivers a rocking single that is addictive upon first hearing.

Jhanu Chanter has composed the song and Siddharth Basrur crooned it. The powerful vocals and emotional lyrics, raging against obstacles with self-belief has become the most unique and favourable part of the song. In fact, within just 32 minutes of its promo release, the track started trending on social media.

The full track is going to create sensation and grow curiosity about the movie story among audiences, for sure. Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati are producing the film releasing on 14th Novemeber. Bhagyashri Borse is playing the leading lady role with Samuthirakani in a prominent role.

Next Allu Sirish–Nayanika Engagement to Be a Mega Family Affair Previous Sadhguru backs Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama over Online Trolls
else

TRENDING

image
Ryan Reynolds in Talks to Present Nani’s The Paradise?
image
What’s Happening with Vishal? Another Film Shoot Comes to a Halt!
image
Allu Sirish–Nayanika Engagement to Be a Mega Family Affair

Latest

image
Ryan Reynolds in Talks to Present Nani’s The Paradise?
image
What’s Happening with Vishal? Another Film Shoot Comes to a Halt!
image
Allu Sirish–Nayanika Engagement to Be a Mega Family Affair
image
Rage of Kaantha: Rebellious and Fierce Anthem
image
Sadhguru backs Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama over Online Trolls

Most Read

image
Kurnool Likely to Get High Court Bench Soon, Says Minister T.G. Bharath
image
Cyber Criminals Impersonate Nara Lokesh, Dupe Businessman
image
Minister Narayana Clarifies on Amaravati Farmers’ Plot Allocations and Registrations

Related Articles

Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025