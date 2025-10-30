Rage of Kaantha: Rebellious and Fierce Anthem

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most sought after stars in Indian Cinema with his penchant to deliver unique films and scripts that present him in a new style. He is starring in peiod drama thriller, Kaantha, based on 1950’s stars in Indian Cinema. Selvamani Selvaraj is directing the film.

With songs, glimpse, teaser and trailer the makers have created immense buzz and anticipation for the film. Now, they have released a bi-souled and biligual rap anthem, Rage of Kaantha. It blends vintage beats with modern rap and delivers a rocking single that is addictive upon first hearing.

Jhanu Chanter has composed the song and Siddharth Basrur crooned it. The powerful vocals and emotional lyrics, raging against obstacles with self-belief has become the most unique and favourable part of the song. In fact, within just 32 minutes of its promo release, the track started trending on social media.

The full track is going to create sensation and grow curiosity about the movie story among audiences, for sure. Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati are producing the film releasing on 14th Novemeber. Bhagyashri Borse is playing the leading lady role with Samuthirakani in a prominent role.