Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Injured During AP Lawmakers’ Sports Meet

The ongoing sports meet between Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Council members took an unexpected turn after Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju suffered an injury on the cricket field.

During a crucial moment in the match, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju attempted a quick run and dived toward the crease to avoid getting run out. The move was bold and drew applause from fellow members. However, he landed awkwardly and hurt his left shoulder and wrist. Medical personnel present at the venue rushed in and provided immediate treatment. Though he remained calm, the discomfort was visible. He is likely to undergo further medical tests in Hyderabad to rule out any serious damage.

The cricket match was not the only event that saw injuries. Earlier, kabaddi matches held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium were equally competitive. Minister Parthasarathi injured his foot while attempting a tackle during a raid. In another incident, MLC Kancherla Srikant suffered a collarbone fracture after falling during a defensive play when other players landed on him. Doctors advised him to take complete rest.

Despite the injuries, the enthusiasm among the lawmakers has not faded. Kancherla Srikant returned to the venue the following day with his arm supported and encouraged by his colleagues from the stands. His presence reflected team spirit and determination.

The sports meet has brought a refreshing change from routine political engagements. It has allowed leaders from different parties to interact in a lighter environment. At the same time, the incidents have highlighted the need for proper precautions during such events.

For many observers, seeing elected representatives step out of their formal roles and engage in sports has been encouraging.