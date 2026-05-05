Raghuram Rajan bats for Tamil Nadu-style industrial policy, flags skills gap and malnutrition in Telangana meet

Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan called for a Tamil Nadu-style industrial policy to attract higher investments, while stressing that improving workforce skills is key to unlocking jobs across sectors. He also flagged malnutrition as a major challenge to human capital development.

Rajan was speaking at a meeting on Telangana’s future roadmap chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence. Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu joined via video conference, along with senior officials.

Push for startups, AI and ease of doing business

* Ease of doing business will drive investments and new industries, Rajan said

* Stronger support for startups can significantly boost employment

* AI must be integrated into school, higher, technical and medical education

* Data centres will need large-scale power and water resources

* Tamil Nadu’s industrial approach can help Telangana attract more investments

* Rajan also said he would visit Hyderabad in the next three to four months.

Telangana plans skills, AI expansion

CM Revanth Reddy said a committee will be set up to study AI integration in education and sought Rajan’s guidance. He highlighted efforts to generate mid-level jobs through a Skills University and Advanced Training Centres (ATCs).

Govt highlights infra, investor readiness

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana offers:

* Land availability and strong infrastructure

* Reliable power supply aligned with future needs

* International airport, ORR connectivity and expanding road network

* Upcoming Regional Ring Road and industrial clusters

* Stable law and order

He added that the state is focusing on region-wise development and strengthening youth skills through the Young India Skills University, while ITIs are being upgraded into ATCs.

Industries Minister Sridhar Babu said Telangana provides a favourable ecosystem for pharma, IT and data centres under its ease-of-doing-business framework.