Raghurama’s Comments on Pulivendula By-Election!

A viral video from the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has stirred political discussions in Andhra Pradesh. The video features Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Raghurama Krishnam Raju, and TDP’s Pulivendula in-charge, B Tech Ravi, engaging in a candid conversation about the potential by-election in Pulivendula.

During their interaction at the Triveni Sangam, Raghurama expressed his interest in the Pulivendula by-election, stating, “If a by-election happens in Pulivendula, it would be good.” Responding to this, B Tech Ravi remarked that Raghurama himself could take charge if the by-election were to occur. Raghurama’s reply, “I will come myself,” has now gone viral on social media, sparking widespread political speculation.

The discussion gains significance in light of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s prolonged absence from the Assembly. Raghurama had earlier pointed out that if an MLA fails to attend the Assembly for 60 consecutive days without valid reasons, their membership could be revoked. He suggested that Jagan could avoid this by simply attending the Assembly to sign the register, even if briefly.

Raghurama emphasized that the Speaker does not have the authority to grant the status of Leader of the Opposition, as it is a decision that rests with the people. He also clarified that his comments were unrelated to the ongoing court case regarding the Opposition leader’s post.