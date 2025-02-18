x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Raghurama’s Comments on Pulivendula By-Election!

Published on February 18, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Indian-Americans in U.S. Politics: A New Era of Influence
image
Telugu360 Analysis: People Media Factory Embroiled in a Huge Legal Mess
image
Uttam urges Modi Sarkar to fund Musi rejuvenation
image
It’s a Wrap for Salman Khan’s Sikandar
image
Raghurama’s Comments on Pulivendula By-Election!

Raghurama’s Comments on Pulivendula By-Election!

A viral video from the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has stirred political discussions in Andhra Pradesh. The video features Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Raghurama Krishnam Raju, and TDP’s Pulivendula in-charge, B Tech Ravi, engaging in a candid conversation about the potential by-election in Pulivendula.

During their interaction at the Triveni Sangam, Raghurama expressed his interest in the Pulivendula by-election, stating, “If a by-election happens in Pulivendula, it would be good.” Responding to this, B Tech Ravi remarked that Raghurama himself could take charge if the by-election were to occur. Raghurama’s reply, “I will come myself,” has now gone viral on social media, sparking widespread political speculation.

The discussion gains significance in light of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s prolonged absence from the Assembly. Raghurama had earlier pointed out that if an MLA fails to attend the Assembly for 60 consecutive days without valid reasons, their membership could be revoked. He suggested that Jagan could avoid this by simply attending the Assembly to sign the register, even if briefly.

Raghurama emphasized that the Speaker does not have the authority to grant the status of Leader of the Opposition, as it is a decision that rests with the people. He also clarified that his comments were unrelated to the ongoing court case regarding the Opposition leader’s post.

Next It’s a Wrap for Salman Khan’s Sikandar Previous Mamata Benarjee’s extremely controversial comment on Maha Kumbh
else

TRENDING

image
Telugu360 Analysis: People Media Factory Embroiled in a Huge Legal Mess
image
It’s a Wrap for Salman Khan’s Sikandar
image
Hey Jingili from Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba: Magical Melody with charming tune

Latest

image
Indian-Americans in U.S. Politics: A New Era of Influence
image
Telugu360 Analysis: People Media Factory Embroiled in a Huge Legal Mess
image
Uttam urges Modi Sarkar to fund Musi rejuvenation
image
It’s a Wrap for Salman Khan’s Sikandar
image
Raghurama’s Comments on Pulivendula By-Election!

Most Read

image
Indian-Americans in U.S. Politics: A New Era of Influence
image
Uttam urges Modi Sarkar to fund Musi rejuvenation
image
Raghurama’s Comments on Pulivendula By-Election!

Related Articles

Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot