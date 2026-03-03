x
Rahman’s Roar, Charan’s Fire: Rai Rai Becomes Mass Frenzy

Published on March 3, 2026 by nymisha

Rahman’s Roar, Charan’s Fire: Rai Rai Becomes Mass Frenzy

Mega Power Star Ram Charan creates firestorm with the second single Rai Rai Raa Raa from Peddi, which is storming the charts with unparalleled momentum. After the smashing success of Chikiri Chikiri, this new track has turned into a nationwide sensation within hours of release.

This time, AR Rahman unleashes a powerhouse composition- thunderous, raw, and bursting with rhythmic intensity. His return to Telugu cinema becomes even more electrifying as he lends his own vocals, injecting the track with commanding force and a distinct freshness.

On the visual front, Ram Charan is simply unstoppable. His dance fires off with explosive sharpness- precise footwork, intimidating grace, and expressions that land right on beat. Every move glides with deceptive ease despite the choreography’s sheer complexity, reaffirming why he stands among Indian cinema’s most elite performers.

Jani Master’s choreography complements him perfectly, crafting mass-appeal steps that elevate the track’s energy. Their collaboration continues its golden streak, delivering yet another introduction number that screams scale and star power.

Director Buchi Babu Sana’s signature is stamped across every frame. The grand production design, sweeping visuals, earthy rustic aesthetic, and festival-like vibrance turn Rai Rai Raa Raa into an audio-visual feast. The song has already exploded across social media, with fans recreating steps, sharing edits, and pushing it to trend No. 1 nationwide.

With such a thunderous reception, Peddi’s musical journey has hit a new peak. Rai Rai Raa Raa isn’t just trending- it’s dominating, sending hype sky-high as the film races toward its April 30th release.

