x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

Rahul Gandhi in tight spot after ECI’s strong reply

Published on August 10, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Photos: War 2 Pre release Event
image
Rahul Gandhi in tight spot after ECI’s strong reply
image
Nani Stuns With Fiery New Avatar In The Paradise
image
Photos: War2 Pre release Event Set1
image
Video: War 2 Pre-release Event

Rahul Gandhi in tight spot after ECI’s strong reply

Leader of Opposition in Loksabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seems to have opened a can of worms with his explosive allegations against the apex poll body – Election Commission of India. Last week, Mr. Gandhi claimed during a press conference that the Election Commission has colluded with the BJP in tinkering the 2024 General Elections of India to favour the results in several constituencies all over the country. He alleged that more than 1 lakh fake votes were created in the Mahadevapura assembly segment under Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency. He also claimed that many voters were registered twice or more illegally and anonymous persons might have cast votes with fake ID cards.

The Election Commission quickly started fact checking of Rahul Gandhi’s claims on vote theft and immediately countered him with vaild documentary proofs available on record. The ECI refuted his allegations and asked him to either sign the declaration of oath and submit tangible evidence for his claims or apologise for making baseless accusations. It also questioned why no formal complaint had been filed so far over his claims if he had adequate proofs to corroborate his allegations.

The poll body denied the claims that some fake voters exercised their adult franchise twice and sent notices to Gandhi and requested him to provide the relevant documents on the basis of which he made the claim that a particular voter named Shakun Rani or anyone else voted twice. The ECI also clarified that the document referred by Rahul Gandhi during his press meet was not an official document released by polling officer.

On Sunday, the ECI also trashed Rahul’s allegation that Shakun Rani voted twice after doing necessary inquires at its level and strongly asserted that she voted only once. As the burden of proof lies on the person who claims to have known something illegal was committed, it is binding on him to provide necessary proofs to substantiate his allegations. Now, Rahul Gandhi finds himself in a tight spot to prove his allegations with credible information and documents or else he will need to face a strong backlash for his remarks on the largest election body of the world.

Next Photos: War 2 Pre release Event Previous Nani Stuns With Fiery New Avatar In The Paradise
else

TRENDING

image
Nani Stuns With Fiery New Avatar In The Paradise
image
Hyderabad Turns into a Fortress for Jr NTR’s “War 2” Pre-Release Event
image
Pic Talk: Mega Trio Sweating in the Gym

Latest

image
Photos: War 2 Pre release Event
image
Rahul Gandhi in tight spot after ECI’s strong reply
image
Nani Stuns With Fiery New Avatar In The Paradise
image
Photos: War2 Pre release Event Set1
image
Video: War 2 Pre-release Event

Most Read

image
Rahul Gandhi in tight spot after ECI’s strong reply
image
Mallareddy takes U turn after retirement comments go viral
image
YCP leader breaches TTD’s ‘No politics’ rule

Related Articles

Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet